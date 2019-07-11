Pleasant weekend forecast

Good evening!

After a warm and sunny Thursday afternoon, we’re going to see some spotty showers and thunderstorms across our western counties this evening. Overall these storms are not expected to be severe but they could be strong at times producing large hail and strong wind gusts.

Overnight we’ll see some spotty clouds throughout the rest of the region with lows dropping down into the 60s. Friday morning will start off mild and sunny followed by a beautiful afternoon with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Looking forward to the weekend and the start of next wee we see more sunshine and warm temperatures leading to a pleasant weekend overall. Next week we’ll see more moisture return to the region leading to more chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

