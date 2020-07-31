Pleasant weather to end July

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 61F. ENE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F A clear sky. Low 61F. ENE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Hereford

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Happy Friday folks! It’s a pleasantly cool last morning of July after the recent front and today’s temperatures will be below average for a change. With the front to the south, most of us stay dry, though a few spots may see rain from storms coming in off the mountains in New Mexico. Gusty winds and hail are possible from those cells. Look for highs to reach the 80s and low 90s.

Saturday, we’ll bounce back to hotter weather under a mostly sunny sky, and Sunday will be about the same before more widespread thundershowers come in the evening.

Rain lingers into Monday morning as we cool back down to the 80s for highs.

Have a lovely weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss