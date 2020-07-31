Happy Friday folks! It’s a pleasantly cool last morning of July after the recent front and today’s temperatures will be below average for a change. With the front to the south, most of us stay dry, though a few spots may see rain from storms coming in off the mountains in New Mexico. Gusty winds and hail are possible from those cells. Look for highs to reach the 80s and low 90s.
Saturday, we’ll bounce back to hotter weather under a mostly sunny sky, and Sunday will be about the same before more widespread thundershowers come in the evening.
Rain lingers into Monday morning as we cool back down to the 80s for highs.
Have a lovely weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Pleasant weather to end July
Amarillo60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F A clear sky. Low 61F. ENE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
