Pleasant weather to end July

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- Hurricane Hanna, with winds of 90 mph, cut a swath through South Texas overnight, knocking out power, flooding roads and damaging structures in this border region that is already reeling from unprecedented COVID-19 deaths and a lack of resources to treat cases.

The Category 1 hurricane made landfall around 5 p.m. Saturday in North Padre Island and then began a slow southward slog through South Texas. It hit the McAllen region hard around 2 a.m. and there was a brief lull in the winds and rain from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Then shortly before noon the heavy winds and rains picked up again adding to inches of water already soaking the region.