Pleasant weather lingers into the weekend

Clear

Amarillo

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Happy Friday folks! If you’ve loved the weather this week, it will continue on this weekend. Cools mornings are still around, and we’re starting off with lows in the 50s, while we see temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s once more this afternoon. A hazy sky remains above with a few fair-weather cumulus clouds.

Saturday changes the set up just a bit, with more brisk winds from the south, but they won’t be too strong. We’ll keep on with highs in the 80s and dry weather.

Highs only come up a bit for Sunday and early next week as the wind dies down again.

Have a lovely weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

