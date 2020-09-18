Happy Friday folks! If you’ve loved the weather this week, it will continue on this weekend. Cools mornings are still around, and we’re starting off with lows in the 50s, while we see temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s once more this afternoon. A hazy sky remains above with a few fair-weather cumulus clouds.
Saturday changes the set up just a bit, with more brisk winds from the south, but they won’t be too strong. We’ll keep on with highs in the 80s and dry weather.
Highs only come up a bit for Sunday and early next week as the wind dies down again.
Have a lovely weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Pleasant weather lingers into the weekend
Amarillo56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 5 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
