AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Good Thursday morning everyone, we have a pleasant stretch of weather ahead.

Today we will be reaching the high 50’s and low 60’s across the area with light winds out of the west and northwest.

Friday will be more of the same with sunny conditions and highs in the low 60’s here in Amarillo.

Saturday and Sunday will be even more mild with temperatures knocking on the door of the 70’s with very strong winds out of the southwest.

Monday will be topping out in the 60’s until our next chance of precipitation, which will be on Tuesday.

We have a cold front moving through dropping our temperatures into the 50’s with a chance of rain later on in the day, mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Wednesday we will return to more mild conditions in the 60’s. Have a great week!

