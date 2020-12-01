Pleasant start to December

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

27°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and becoming cloudy late. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
28°F Windy and becoming cloudy late. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
24 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

22°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 26F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 26F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

28°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
28°F Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

24°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 27F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
27°F Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 27F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
24 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

26°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

28°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
29°F Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
23 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Tuesday morning everyone, we’ve had a cold start yet again but we’ll be warming up into the mid to upper 50’s along with sunny conditions. We’ll have a cold front push through in our afternoon hours increasing winds for a period of time.

Behind that front will be colder air, more cloud cover and frozen precipitation for our late evening/early morning hours for our western/eastern nm counties. Wednesday highs will be barely above the freezing mark or below it depending on your location. We’ll be dealing with overcast conditions throughout the day ahead of another system that develops increasing snow chances for our NE counties late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning with possible accumulation amounts.

Thursday highs will also be in the 30’s along with mostly overcast conditions before clearing out in our evening hours making way for a cool Friday in the upper 40’s and an above average weekend ahead. Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss