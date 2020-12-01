Pleasant start to December

Good Tuesday morning everyone, we’ve had a cold start yet again but we’ll be warming up into the mid to upper 50’s along with sunny conditions. We’ll have a cold front push through in our afternoon hours increasing winds for a period of time.

Behind that front will be colder air, more cloud cover and frozen precipitation for our late evening/early morning hours for our western/eastern nm counties. Wednesday highs will be barely above the freezing mark or below it depending on your location. We’ll be dealing with overcast conditions throughout the day ahead of another system that develops increasing snow chances for our NE counties late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning with possible accumulation amounts.

Thursday highs will also be in the 30’s along with mostly overcast conditions before clearing out in our evening hours making way for a cool Friday in the upper 40’s and an above average weekend ahead. Have a great Tuesday!