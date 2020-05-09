Pleasant Mother’s Day ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 47F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Mainly clear. Low 47F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a pleasant day with highs mostly in the 70’s, sunny conditions and calm winds. Sunday we will top out in the lower 70’s as a cold front pushes through with a chance of scattered storms in our overnight hours going into Monday, with calm winds and partly cloudy conditions throughout the day for Mother’s Day. Monday will start off with scattered showers, with scattered thunderstorms in our later afternoon hours along with cooler temperatures in the 60’s, low 70’s and upper 50’s for our northern counties. These thunderstorms will be non-severe. Tuesday we will have showers tapering off in the morning as we rise to highs in the 70’s and calm winds along with partly cloudy conditions. Wednesday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 80’s and breezy conditions. Thursday will be a bit warmer topping out in the 90’s with calmer winds. Another front moves through for Friday increasing our chances of severe weather in the evening with scattered thunderstorms. Saturday will be pleasant with calm conditions and highs in the low 80’s. Happy Mother’s Day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss