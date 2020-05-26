Pleasant May weather with a few storms

Clear

Amarillo

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

44°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Dalhart

47°F Few Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Mainly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Tuesday morning folks. It’s the coolest morning we’ve had since the middle of the month after yesterday’s wet weather, but pretty nice conditions are ahead of us. With fairly mild winds, we’ll warm up to the 70s and 80s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. There is a slim chance for a few pop up thunderstorms for our western counties after 3 pm, but severe weather is not likely.

Wednesday keeps the nice temperatures and mild winds around but then the next round of thunderstorms heads this way Thursday, though they are looking pretty weak.

Dry weather takes back over from Friday into the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

