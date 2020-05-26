Good Tuesday morning folks. It’s the coolest morning we’ve had since the middle of the month after yesterday’s wet weather, but pretty nice conditions are ahead of us. With fairly mild winds, we’ll warm up to the 70s and 80s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. There is a slim chance for a few pop up thunderstorms for our western counties after 3 pm, but severe weather is not likely.
Wednesday keeps the nice temperatures and mild winds around but then the next round of thunderstorms heads this way Thursday, though they are looking pretty weak.
Dry weather takes back over from Friday into the weekend.
Have a great Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Pleasant May weather with a few storms
Amarillo47°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 7 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas46°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford44°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart47°F Few Clouds Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 5 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton45°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa47°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Mainly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
