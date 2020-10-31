Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a pleasant day with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s with mostly cloudy skies, we’ll have a frontal boundary move in tonight making our Sunday a cooler day. Sunday morning will be cold with lows in the 30’s but we’ll warm up into the 60’s throughout the day. Monday we’ll return to the low 70’s and sunny conditions. We’ll be slightly warmer on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday into the upper 70’s before moderating back into the low 70’s with breezy conditions going into next weekend. Have a Happy Halloween!
Pleasant Halloween Weekend Weather
Amarillo70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Dumas67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Hereford72°F Clear Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Dalhart70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 16 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Perryton68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Pampa72°F Clear Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full