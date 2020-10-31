Pleasant Halloween Weekend Weather

Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a pleasant day with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s with mostly cloudy skies, we’ll have a frontal boundary move in tonight making our Sunday a cooler day. Sunday morning will be cold with lows in the 30’s but we’ll warm up into the 60’s throughout the day. Monday we’ll return to the low 70’s and sunny conditions. We’ll be slightly warmer on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday into the upper 70’s before moderating back into the low 70’s with breezy conditions going into next weekend. Have a Happy Halloween!

