Oppressive heat sticks around

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning to you. The heat continues to hit hard this week, with only a slight cool-down coming near the weekend. Temperatures have fallen to the 70s but there won’t be any morning rain to help cool things down. We’ll see highs in the upper 90s and 100s, with more triple-digits today, while we wait on thunderstorms to develop by the afternoon hours.

Those cells will die out overnight, and tomorrow is looking pretty similar with 70s in the morning, and 100s later on in the day.

Our rain chances stay about 30 percent through Friday before dropping off, though temperatures come down a few degrees over the weekend.

Stay cool, drink plenty of water, and don’t spend too much time outdoors if you can avoid it.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

