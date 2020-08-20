Ongoing rain chances and steamy weather

Amarillo

Amarillo

66°F Few Clouds Feels like 66°
10 mph SE
73%
Tonight: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
19 mph SE
20%
Waxing Crescent
Dumas

Dumas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
16 mph SSE
57%
Tonight: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
12 mph SE
20%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
12 mph SE
58%
Tonight: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
14 mph SSE
20%
Waxing Crescent
Dalhart

Dalhart

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
15 mph SE
61%
Tonight: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
12 mph SE
20%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
14 mph SSE
71%
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
13 mph SSE
20%
Waxing Crescent
Pampa

Pampa

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
14 mph SE
60%
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
16 mph SSE
20%
Waxing Crescent

Good Thursday morning friends. Showers are still moving over the High Plains, mostly for our eastern counties, and they are pretty weak, with lightning and some brief downpours. Most of the rain will end after 7 am. Another muggy and hot day is on tap as temperatures climb to the 90s with winds from the southeast. We’ll look for the next set of storms to kick off after 5 pm in New Mexico and continue for mainly our western counties after sunset. Severe weather chances are again pretty low, with some hail and downburst winds possible.

We could wake up tomorrow with a few pockets of leftover rain. Friday afternoon keeps the heat around and the possibility of evening storms.

This weekend looks to be a bit hotter, by a few degrees, and a bit drier. We may see a storm or two over the southern Texas Panhandle Sunday afternoon but rain chances are low going into next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

