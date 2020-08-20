Ongoing rain chances and steamy weather

Good Thursday morning friends. Showers are still moving over the High Plains, mostly for our eastern counties, and they are pretty weak, with lightning and some brief downpours. Most of the rain will end after 7 am. Another muggy and hot day is on tap as temperatures climb to the 90s with winds from the southeast. We’ll look for the next set of storms to kick off after 5 pm in New Mexico and continue for mainly our western counties after sunset. Severe weather chances are again pretty low, with some hail and downburst winds possible.



We could wake up tomorrow with a few pockets of leftover rain. Friday afternoon keeps the heat around and the possibility of evening storms.



This weekend looks to be a bit hotter, by a few degrees, and a bit drier. We may see a storm or two over the southern Texas Panhandle Sunday afternoon but rain chances are low going into next week.



Have a great Thursday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin