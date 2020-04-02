Good Thursday morning to you. We’ll see a lot more sunshine today, and early on too, with lows in the cool 40s and 50s, so a jacket or sweater might be necessary. Temperatures soar back to the 70s and 80s under a sunny sky this afternoon and the wind backs off in intensity for most of us, but stays breezy for our western counties. The wildfire danger remains high.
Our northern spots will be closer to the next cold front today but then it plows through tomorrow morning with windy conditions. We’ll cool off to the 20s and 30s Friday morning, with a few sprinkles possible. Tomorrow afternoon, we’ll only heat up to the 50s and low 60s as the wind slowly dies down.
More of us will have a hard freeze Saturday morning but the rest of the day is looking mild and calm.
Sunday cranks back up the temperatures and the wind, and there’s a slim chance for a few storms over our southeastern counties.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
One more nice day before chilly weather comes back
