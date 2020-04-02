One more nice day before chilly weather comes back

Clear

Amarillo

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 31F. S winds shifting to N at 25 to 35 mph.
31°F Clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 31F. S winds shifting to N at 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
25 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

44°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low 28F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
28°F Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low 28F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
23 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
32°F Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 30F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 30F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
23 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
28°F Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low near 30F. SSE winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph.
30°F Clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low near 30F. SSE winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Thursday morning to you. We’ll see a lot more sunshine today, and early on too, with lows in the cool 40s and 50s, so a jacket or sweater might be necessary. Temperatures soar back to the 70s and 80s under a sunny sky this afternoon and the wind backs off in intensity for most of us, but stays breezy for our western counties. The wildfire danger remains high.

Our northern spots will be closer to the next cold front today but then it plows through tomorrow morning with windy conditions. We’ll cool off to the 20s and 30s Friday morning, with a few sprinkles possible. Tomorrow afternoon, we’ll only heat up to the 50s and low 60s as the wind slowly dies down.

More of us will have a hard freeze Saturday morning but the rest of the day is looking mild and calm.

Sunday cranks back up the temperatures and the wind, and there’s a slim chance for a few storms over our southeastern counties.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

