Howdy folks and good Monday morning to you. It was nice to see storms around the High Plains yesterday, but all the rain has ended, leaving just a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures won’t be quite as high as they were Sunday, but they’ll still be hot, reaching the mid 90s.
A high pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move right overhead over the next few days, allowing for more upper 90s and 100s in the afternoon, and fewer storms.
This coming weekend, another frontal boundary looks to move in to bring thundershowers Sunday night, along with somewhat cooler conditions.
Stay cool and have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
On a warming trend this week
Amarillo68°F Fair Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Clear
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas64°F Fair Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 12 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford66°F Fair Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Clear
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton68°F Fair Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 12 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa68°F Fair Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Clear
- Wind
- 14 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
