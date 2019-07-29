On a warming trend this week

Weather Leader
Fair

Amarillo

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
66°F Clear
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dumas

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
64°F Mostly Clear
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Hereford

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Dalhart

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
64°F Mostly Clear
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Perryton

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
64°F Mostly Clear
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Pampa

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
66°F Clear
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Howdy folks and good Monday morning to you. It was nice to see storms around the High Plains yesterday, but all the rain has ended, leaving just a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures won’t be quite as high as they were Sunday, but they’ll still be hot, reaching the mid 90s.

A high pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move right overhead over the next few days, allowing for more upper 90s and 100s in the afternoon, and fewer storms.

This coming weekend, another frontal boundary looks to move in to bring thundershowers Sunday night, along with somewhat cooler conditions.

Stay cool and have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

