Occasional storms, plenty of heat

Howdy folks and good Friday morning. The good news is, the weekend is almost upon us. The bad news? Triple-digit heat is back again. Temperatures will soar to the upper 90s and low 100s in the afternoon, so make sure to drink plenty of water if you have to work outdoors or if you’re outside in the heat for leisure activities. Remember to take a break from whatever you’re doing if you start to feel dizzy or light-headed. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles, but most of us will miss out on rain again. A few of those cells could produce damaging downburst winds along with heavy downpours.



We’ll have a similar set-up for Saturday, with 100s likely and a few storms not out of the question but by Sunday, the heat remains while the rain chances drop.



Next week starts out with this trend but another minor cool-down looks to be on the way by Wednesday.



Stay cool and have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin