Occasional storms, plenty of heat

Weather

Fair

Amarillo

77°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

77°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
62°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

78°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

79°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Friday morning. The good news is, the weekend is almost upon us. The bad news? Triple-digit heat is back again. Temperatures will soar to the upper 90s and low 100s in the afternoon, so make sure to drink plenty of water if you have to work outdoors or if you’re outside in the heat for leisure activities. Remember to take a break from whatever you’re doing if you start to feel dizzy or light-headed. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles, but most of us will miss out on rain again. A few of those cells could produce damaging downburst winds along with heavy downpours.

We’ll have a similar set-up for Saturday, with 100s likely and a few storms not out of the question but by Sunday, the heat remains while the rain chances drop.

Next week starts out with this trend but another minor cool-down looks to be on the way by Wednesday.

Stay cool and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

