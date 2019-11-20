November rain and thunder

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 33F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.
33°F A few passing clouds. Low 33F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

Hereford

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 33F. W winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.
33°F A few passing clouds. Low 33F. W winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Perryton

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F Mostly clear. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Pampa

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Good Wednesday morning folks. An upper-level low is moving this way to try to bring rain showers and the occasional thunderstorm to the High Plains. Rain is already coming in from New Mexico and showers will continue off and on through the early afternoon hours. A few storms may pulse strong at times but widespread severe weather is not likely. After the rain is over, we’ll see a partly cloudy sky as we heat up to the 60s and low 70s.

A cold front arrives tomorrow morning and we’ll only heat up to the 40s and low 50s for Thursday but then another round of precipitation develops in the late afternoon, as a rain-snow mix with our northern counties getting a better chance at snow.

The mix lingers on into Friday morning and slick roads will be possible. We’ll only see highs in the 30s and 40s during the day as the clouds start to break up.

Warmer and more sunny weather returns for the weekend.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss