November rain and thunder

Good Wednesday morning folks. An upper-level low is moving this way to try to bring rain showers and the occasional thunderstorm to the High Plains. Rain is already coming in from New Mexico and showers will continue off and on through the early afternoon hours. A few storms may pulse strong at times but widespread severe weather is not likely. After the rain is over, we’ll see a partly cloudy sky as we heat up to the 60s and low 70s.



A cold front arrives tomorrow morning and we’ll only heat up to the 40s and low 50s for Thursday but then another round of precipitation develops in the late afternoon, as a rain-snow mix with our northern counties getting a better chance at snow.



The mix lingers on into Friday morning and slick roads will be possible. We’ll only see highs in the 30s and 40s during the day as the clouds start to break up.



Warmer and more sunny weather returns for the weekend.



Have a wonderful Wednesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin