Not nearly as hot this week

Weather

Weather Leader
Cloudy

Amarillo

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
61°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Dumas

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
60°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy / Windy

Hereford

70°F Cloudy / Windy Feels like 70°
Wind
23 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
61°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain with Thunder

Dalhart

64°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
60°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Perryton

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
59°F Mostly Clear
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Pampa

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
60°F Mostly Clear
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello and good Monday morning folks. We have a few showers leftover in the area but they are thinning out as we get closer to daybreak. Thankfully, the front moves all the way south today, allowing for lows in the 60s this morning and afternoon temperatures reaching the 70s and 80s with breezy northeast winds.

The nice weather comes back for tomorrow, though the chance for rain drops off. We’ll get back to the low 90s by Thursday but won’t get much hotter than that going into next weekend.

Enjoy your day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

