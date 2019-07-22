Hello and good Monday morning folks. We have a few showers leftover in the area but they are thinning out as we get closer to daybreak. Thankfully, the front moves all the way south today, allowing for lows in the 60s this morning and afternoon temperatures reaching the 70s and 80s with breezy northeast winds.
The nice weather comes back for tomorrow, though the chance for rain drops off. We’ll get back to the low 90s by Thursday but won’t get much hotter than that going into next weekend.
Enjoy your day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Not nearly as hot this week
Amarillo66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 17 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 13 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford70°F Cloudy / Windy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 23 mph NE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart64°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
