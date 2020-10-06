Good Tuesday morning. Above-average weather continues this week, even though we do have a cold front coming through today, afternoon temperatures will still be way warmer than they ought to be. The front is pretty weak, only allowing winds at 5 to 15 mph from the northeast and we’ll only heat up to the 80s, with a few 90s.
Wednesday and Thursday look a few degrees warmer but thankfully not very breezy.
We’ll get even hotter for Friday and Saturday before strong winds hit Sunday and Monday, taking us from the 80s and 90s to the 60s and 70s early next week. This next cool-down appears to be dry.
Have a great Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Not feeling like October anymore
Amarillo54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas47°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton47°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Good Tuesday morning. Above-average weather continues this week, even though we do have a cold front coming through today, afternoon temperatures will still be way warmer than they ought to be. The front is pretty weak, only allowing winds at 5 to 15 mph from the northeast and we’ll only heat up to the 80s, with a few 90s.