Not feeling like October anymore

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Tuesday morning. Above-average weather continues this week, even though we do have a cold front coming through today, afternoon temperatures will still be way warmer than they ought to be. The front is pretty weak, only allowing winds at 5 to 15 mph from the northeast and we’ll only heat up to the 80s, with a few 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday look a few degrees warmer but thankfully not very breezy.

We’ll get even hotter for Friday and Saturday before strong winds hit Sunday and Monday, taking us from the 80s and 90s to the 60s and 70s early next week. This next cool-down appears to be dry.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss