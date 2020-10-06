Not feeling like October anymore

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Less than two days after its formation, Delta strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane. Its wind speeds climbed to 80 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. Monday advisory.

Hurricane Delta was about 180 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman. It was moving in a west-northwest direction at about 7 mph, the NHC said.