Happy Friday folks! The weather gets nicer today and continues that trend into this weekend. Jackets or coats are needed early on but we’ll see another day with a mostly sunny sky as temperatures rise to the upper 50s and low 60s. The wind looks to be calmer than it was yesterday.
Tomorrow is not looking to be much different as we top out around 60 once more.
Sunday brings highs up a few degrees as mild winds continue to prevail and Monday is going to be pretty pleasant as well.
Tuesday, we cool down with breezy winds that usher in a morning round of rain with snow for a few spots as we drop below average.
Have a lovely weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Nicer weather heading into the weekend
Amarillo30°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
