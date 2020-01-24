Nicer weather heading into the weekend

Clear

Amarillo

30°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

26°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

23°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

25°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

35°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

28°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Happy Friday folks! The weather gets nicer today and continues that trend into this weekend. Jackets or coats are needed early on but we’ll see another day with a mostly sunny sky as temperatures rise to the upper 50s and low 60s. The wind looks to be calmer than it was yesterday.

Tomorrow is not looking to be much different as we top out around 60 once more.

Sunday brings highs up a few degrees as mild winds continue to prevail and Monday is going to be pretty pleasant as well.

Tuesday, we cool down with breezy winds that usher in a morning round of rain with snow for a few spots as we drop below average.

Have a lovely weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

