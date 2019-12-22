Nicer-than-average first few days of winter

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

30°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

26°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

22°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
21°F Mostly clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

26°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

27°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Generally clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

35°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F Generally clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello friends and good Sunday morning. We’re starting off cold and clear with lows in the 20s and low 30s. The wind doesn’t get strong at all this afternoon as we warm up to around 70 under a sunny sky.

Tomorrow, we get more clouds over the area while we warm up to the upper 60s and low 70s. Christmas Eve (Tuesday), we get stronger winds from the southwest as an upper-level low moves this way. There’s a slim chance for a few isolated rain showers but there won’t be much moisture available, as we heat up to the mid 60s. Christmas Day, the winds will be about as strong, so the wildfire danger increases as we cool off a few degrees.

The next chance for rain looks to be next Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss