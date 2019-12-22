Nicer-than-average first few days of winter

Hello friends and good Sunday morning. We’re starting off cold and clear with lows in the 20s and low 30s. The wind doesn’t get strong at all this afternoon as we warm up to around 70 under a sunny sky.



Tomorrow, we get more clouds over the area while we warm up to the upper 60s and low 70s. Christmas Eve (Tuesday), we get stronger winds from the southwest as an upper-level low moves this way. There’s a slim chance for a few isolated rain showers but there won’t be much moisture available, as we heat up to the mid 60s. Christmas Day, the winds will be about as strong, so the wildfire danger increases as we cool off a few degrees.



The next chance for rain looks to be next Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s.



Enjoy the rest of your weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin