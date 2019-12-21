Nice weather continues into Christmas week

Howdy folks and good Saturday evening. It’s been a very nice day, overall, with highs in the 50s and 60s and Sunday is looking to be about the same, just a bit warmer. Tonight, temperatures fall off to the mid and upper 20s with calm winds. The wind doesn’t get strong at all for tomorrow afternoon as we warm up to around 70 under a sunny sky. Winter may begin officially tonight but this weekend is not feeling at all like it.

Monday, we get more clouds over the area while we warm up to the upper 60s and low 70s. Christmas Eve (Tuesday), we get stronger winds from the southwest as an upper-level low moves this way. There’s a slim chance for a few isolated rain showers but there won’t be much moisture available, as we heat up to the mid 60s. Christmas Day, the winds will be about as strong, so the wildfire danger increases as we cool off a few degrees.

The next chance for rain looks to be next Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Have a lovely night!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

