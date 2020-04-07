Nice weather ahead of the holiday weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hereford

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 52F. NNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Mainly clear skies. Low 52F. NNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Howdy everyone and good Tuesday morning. The nice weather continues today with lows in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs about 15 degrees higher than normal. Look for a mostly sunny sky and mild winds from the west as we heat up to the 80s.

Wednesday keeps the warmer than average conditions around but then temperatures drop on Thursday with a breezy, dry cold front. We’ll only heat up to the 50s and 60s.

The chance for rain increases from Friday afternoon on into the weekend with the next upper-level low, with showers and occasionally thunderstorms as we get back to near average temperatures.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss