Nice weather ahead of the holiday weekend

Howdy everyone and good Tuesday morning. The nice weather continues today with lows in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs about 15 degrees higher than normal. Look for a mostly sunny sky and mild winds from the west as we heat up to the 80s.



Wednesday keeps the warmer than average conditions around but then temperatures drop on Thursday with a breezy, dry cold front. We’ll only heat up to the 50s and 60s.



The chance for rain increases from Friday afternoon on into the weekend with the next upper-level low, with showers and occasionally thunderstorms as we get back to near average temperatures.



Have a wonderful day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin