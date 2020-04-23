Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. The weather is calmer today and drier as well. It’s a cool start with lows in the 40s and low 50s but we can expect a very nice day with mild winds and highs in the 70s and 80s. We may see a few pop up showers for our northern counties, but the air at the surface will be too dry for much more than sprinkles.
Friday gets a bit cooler and breezy with highs around 70 and a similar chance for rain, which is very little at all.
The first half of the weekend will be seasonal as well but with much weaker winds and a partly cloudy sky.
Thunderstorm chances return for the afternoons on Sunday and Monday as highs return to the 80s and even rise to the 90s.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Nice and warmer weather before the next cold front
Amarillo46°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dumas46°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Hereford40°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dalhart45°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Perryton45°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Pampa47°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. The weather is calmer today and drier as well. It’s a cool start with lows in the 40s and low 50s but we can expect a very nice day with mild winds and highs in the 70s and 80s. We may see a few pop up showers for our northern counties, but the air at the surface will be too dry for much more than sprinkles.