Nice and warmer weather before the next cold front

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. The weather is calmer today and drier as well. It’s a cool start with lows in the 40s and low 50s but we can expect a very nice day with mild winds and highs in the 70s and 80s. We may see a few pop up showers for our northern counties, but the air at the surface will be too dry for much more than sprinkles.



Friday gets a bit cooler and breezy with highs around 70 and a similar chance for rain, which is very little at all.



The first half of the weekend will be seasonal as well but with much weaker winds and a partly cloudy sky.



Thunderstorm chances return for the afternoons on Sunday and Monday as highs return to the 80s and even rise to the 90s.



Meteorologist Chris Martin