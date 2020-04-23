Nice and warmer weather before the next cold front

Clear

Amarillo

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

46°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. The weather is calmer today and drier as well. It’s a cool start with lows in the 40s and low 50s but we can expect a very nice day with mild winds and highs in the 70s and 80s. We may see a few pop up showers for our northern counties, but the air at the surface will be too dry for much more than sprinkles.

Friday gets a bit cooler and breezy with highs around 70 and a similar chance for rain, which is very little at all.

The first half of the weekend will be seasonal as well but with much weaker winds and a partly cloudy sky.

Thunderstorm chances return for the afternoons on Sunday and Monday as highs return to the 80s and even rise to the 90s.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

