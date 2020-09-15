Good Tuesday morning. We’re starting out nice but a bit humid once more, with some patchy fog in the panhandles. The muggy conditions continue on throughout the day as we heat up to highs in the mid 80s but the wind stays fairly calm under a hazy sky.
Wednesday bumps up temperatures a few degrees for the afternoon hours but the rain chances stay very low.
We’ll look for highs in the 80s for the rest of this week with more of the same this weekend, as the wind starts to crank up. A few thunderstorms look possible next Monday evening.
Have a fantastic Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Nice and humid September day
