Nice and humid September day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Few Clouds

Amarillo

57°F Few Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Tuesday morning. We’re starting out nice but a bit humid once more, with some patchy fog in the panhandles. The muggy conditions continue on throughout the day as we heat up to highs in the mid 80s but the wind stays fairly calm under a hazy sky.

Wednesday bumps up temperatures a few degrees for the afternoon hours but the rain chances stay very low.

We’ll look for highs in the 80s for the rest of this week with more of the same this weekend, as the wind starts to crank up. A few thunderstorms look possible next Monday evening.

Have a fantastic Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss