Nice and hot weekend ahead

Hello folks and Happy Friday to you! It’s a pretty mild morning with a mostly clear sky above and calm winds. We will see ample sunshine with extremely low chances for rain compared to this week. It’ll be seasonally hot, with highs in the 90s for the afternoon, and this weekend isn’t looking much different.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot but not too bad and we’ll begin next week only slightly warmer.

Thunderstorms will again be possible by next Tuesday evening as we get on a warming trend.

Have a wonderful weekend and stay cool!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

