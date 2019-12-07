Nice and breezy rest of the weekend

Breaking News
Clear

Amarillo

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
34°F A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
41°F Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy friends and good Saturday evening to you. The wind has been stronger today but the weekend weather has been pretty nice. We’ll continue with a partly cloudy sky tonight as we cool off to the 30s and 40s to start Sunday morning. Tomorrow looks to be a few degrees warmer and about as breezy.

Monday brings the next blustery cold front, with highs only in the 40s and low 50s, with more cloud cover overhead.

We’ll have a few days on a warming trend before another drop in temperatures by Thursday, while rain chances stay low.

Enjoy your evening!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

