Nice and breezy rest of the weekend

Howdy friends and good Saturday evening to you. The wind has been stronger today but the weekend weather has been pretty nice. We’ll continue with a partly cloudy sky tonight as we cool off to the 30s and 40s to start Sunday morning. Tomorrow looks to be a few degrees warmer and about as breezy.



Monday brings the next blustery cold front, with highs only in the 40s and low 50s, with more cloud cover overhead.



We’ll have a few days on a warming trend before another drop in temperatures by Thursday, while rain chances stay low.



Enjoy your evening!



Meteorologist Chris Martin