Howdy friends and good Saturday evening to you. The wind has been stronger today but the weekend weather has been pretty nice. We’ll continue with a partly cloudy sky tonight as we cool off to the 30s and 40s to start Sunday morning. Tomorrow looks to be a few degrees warmer and about as breezy.
Monday brings the next blustery cold front, with highs only in the 40s and low 50s, with more cloud cover overhead.
We’ll have a few days on a warming trend before another drop in temperatures by Thursday, while rain chances stay low.
Enjoy your evening!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Nice and breezy rest of the weekend
