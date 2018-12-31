New Year's Eve and New Year's Day Forecast...

AMARILLO, TX - Welcome to New Year's Eve!

Bitterly cold arctic air spills in from the north as we close out 2018. By tonight, for New Year’s Eve, the cold air will settle in with pockets of flurries or light snow. Temperatures should be around 20 at midnight with wind chills in the single digits. Brrrr! Bundle up in layers if you’re ringing in the new year! Patches of flurries or light snow look to continue throughout New Year’s Day with frozen temperatures stuck in the teens and low 20’s. Wind chills, however, will continue brutally cold, running from -15 to 5 above zero. Wednesday should start a slow warming trend with highs around 30, followed by a return to the 40’s and low 50’s on Thursday. Friday through Sunday looks pleasant at this juncture, with sunshine and highs around 60.

Have a safe and fun New Year’s Eve everyone! But bundle up in layers if you will be out and about! The weather looks to be wintry and very cold as we ring in 2019!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris