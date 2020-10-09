Near record heat for Friday, as heat continues into the weekend

Clear

Amarillo

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Perryton

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Pampa

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Good Friday morning, we’ll be dealing with slightly breezy winds to begin the day as wind taper off we’ll be left with yet another hot day as temps soar into the 90’s, possible hazy conditions above. Saturday more of the same with highs in the low 90’s but calmer varying winds throughout the day. Sunday temps will reach into the upper 80’s and low 90’s before quickly cooling off later on as a cold front marches through going into Monday morning dropping our daytime highs for Monday into the low 70’s with partly cloudy conditions. Tuesday we’ll warm up into the upper 70’s and low 80’s with sunny conditions. Wednesday we’ll get even warmer into the 80’s. Thursday we’ll have another frontal boundary move through cooling us down into the 70’s with partly cloudy conditions. Have a great weekend!

