Good Friday morning, we’ll be dealing with slightly breezy winds to begin the day as wind taper off we’ll be left with yet another hot day as temps soar into the 90’s, possible hazy conditions above. Saturday more of the same with highs in the low 90’s but calmer varying winds throughout the day. Sunday temps will reach into the upper 80’s and low 90’s before quickly cooling off later on as a cold front marches through going into Monday morning dropping our daytime highs for Monday into the low 70’s with partly cloudy conditions. Tuesday we’ll warm up into the upper 70’s and low 80’s with sunny conditions. Wednesday we’ll get even warmer into the 80’s. Thursday we’ll have another frontal boundary move through cooling us down into the 70’s with partly cloudy conditions. Have a great weekend!
Near record heat for Friday, as heat continues into the weekend
