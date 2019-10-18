National Weather Service in Amarillo training for winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The forecasters at the National Weather Service in Amarillo are using the good days like today to prepare for the bad days.

They went through exercises that put them through different weather scenarios. The goal for the training is for them to see what areas they need to improve in.

Meteorologist Mark Fox said that communication with the media and emergency partners is the most important

“He can see for himself how the different interactions come through,
what our meteorologists are talking about behind the scenes, how we would feed that information to the media. That way, just a little better understanding of everybody’s role within the entire integrated warning team,” said Fox.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris also took part in training today.

