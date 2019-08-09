Muggy heat

Light Rain

Amarillo

71°F Light Rain Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Dumas

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Dalhart

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Perryton

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Pampa

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Friday morning folks. We’re starting out with a few storms left in the area, but these will be clearing out quicker than what we had yesterday. It’s going to be another hot and muggy afternoon, as temperatures top out in the 90s and 100s, though thanks to a weak frontal boundary, our northern counties will only reach the lower 90s. Thunderstorms will be possible again today, after 3 pm and mostly near the front. Gusty winds and frequent lightning will be the main threats, but small hail is not out of the question either.

This weekend’s rain chances will be a bit lower but not completely absent. We’ll see more highs near 100 under partly cloudy skies.

The way hotter than average heat does continue into next week, but the next front comes on Tuesday to put us back into the lower 90s, though drier weather comes along with it.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

