Muggy heat

Good Friday morning folks. We’re starting out with a few storms left in the area, but these will be clearing out quicker than what we had yesterday. It’s going to be another hot and muggy afternoon, as temperatures top out in the 90s and 100s, though thanks to a weak frontal boundary, our northern counties will only reach the lower 90s. Thunderstorms will be possible again today, after 3 pm and mostly near the front. Gusty winds and frequent lightning will be the main threats, but small hail is not out of the question either.



This weekend’s rain chances will be a bit lower but not completely absent. We’ll see more highs near 100 under partly cloudy skies.



The way hotter than average heat does continue into next week, but the next front comes on Tuesday to put us back into the lower 90s, though drier weather comes along with it.



Enjoy your weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin