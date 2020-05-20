Muggy heat and tracking more storms

Clear

Amarillo

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
56°F A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
55°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
23 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Perryton

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
61°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. The humid start with clouds above will give way to warm and muggy conditions this afternoon, but temperatures back off a few degrees. The potential for thunderstorms comes up, however, with cells firing off around 3 pm for our western counties before moving east. Large hail and strong downburst winds will be the main threats, and storms look to clear out by midnight. Today’s temperatures will reach the 70s, 80s, and 90s, with fewer spots seeing 90s.

Thursday, the dryline moves to our eastern counties, and that’s where we’ll see the best shot at precipitation, with severe weather about as likely. We’ll get hotter, as well as drier, with more locations reaching the 90s.

Rain chances drop off Friday as we’ll be lacking the moisture but the heat continues. Storms return over the weekend for mainly our eastern locations, but Memorial Day is looking pretty nice and not too hot.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

