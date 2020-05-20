Muggy heat and tracking more storms

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. The humid start with clouds above will give way to warm and muggy conditions this afternoon, but temperatures back off a few degrees. The potential for thunderstorms comes up, however, with cells firing off around 3 pm for our western counties before moving east. Large hail and strong downburst winds will be the main threats, and storms look to clear out by midnight. Today’s temperatures will reach the 70s, 80s, and 90s, with fewer spots seeing 90s.



Thursday, the dryline moves to our eastern counties, and that’s where we’ll see the best shot at precipitation, with severe weather about as likely. We’ll get hotter, as well as drier, with more locations reaching the 90s.



Rain chances drop off Friday as we’ll be lacking the moisture but the heat continues. Storms return over the weekend for mainly our eastern locations, but Memorial Day is looking pretty nice and not too hot.



Meteorologist Chris Martin