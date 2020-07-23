Good Thursday morning friends. Summer weather continues on with a humid start to the day and mild winds. We’ll look for day time highs to reach the familiar low 90s and winds turning in from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Pop-up thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon after 2 pm, with gusty winds and small hail along with some heavy downpours. Remember to head indoors if you hear thunder.
Friday keeps the heat around and muggy conditions along with the chance for scattered storms.
This weekend looks to be drier but not any cooler. Thankfully, rain chances are coming back next week.
Have a great Thursday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Muggy heat and stray storms
Amarillo67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
