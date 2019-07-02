Muggy days ahead, with occasional storms

Weather

Fair

Amarillo

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
65°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Dumas

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds Early/Clearing Late
63°F Clouds Early/Clearing Late
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Hereford

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds Early/Clearing Late
63°F Clouds Early/Clearing Late
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Dalhart

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds Early/Clearing Late
61°F Clouds Early/Clearing Late
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Perryton

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Pampa

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Hello friends and good Tuesday morning to you. A few pockets of rain are still around in the Panhandles to start out the day but will be dissipating as the morning continues. We’re looking for a warm and muggy one, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms developing. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid again, as highs come up a degree or two. A few isolated storms will try to pop up.

On Independence Day, our weather will continue on with the heat, but the chance for rain comes down. Storms that form will be on a very hit-or-miss basis, so don’t cancel any outdoor plans yet. This pattern will linger on into the weekend.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

