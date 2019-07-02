Muggy days ahead, with occasional storms
Amarillo70°F Fair Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Mostly Cloudy
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Dumas65°F Fair Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Clouds Early/Clearing Late
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Hereford69°F Fair Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Clouds Early/Clearing Late
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Dalhart67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Clouds Early/Clearing Late
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Perryton68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Pampa71°F Fair Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Hello friends and good Tuesday morning to you. A few pockets of rain are still around in the Panhandles to start out the day but will be dissipating as the morning continues. We’re looking for a warm and muggy one, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms developing. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.
Tomorrow will be hot and humid again, as highs come up a degree or two. A few isolated storms will try to pop up.
On Independence Day, our weather will continue on with the heat, but the chance for rain comes down. Storms that form will be on a very hit-or-miss basis, so don’t cancel any outdoor plans yet. This pattern will linger on into the weekend.
Have a wonderful Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin