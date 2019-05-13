Much warmer weather on tap for this week...

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Hello everyone.

Nice weather is on tap for today with sunshine, southwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures warming into the upper 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon. Although a couple of thunderstorms are possible, they should stay very isolated in nature. Tuesday will continue beautiful with highs in the low 80’s, while Wednesday and Thursday could see a very warm blend of upper 80’s and low 90’s. The low to mid 80’s look to return on Friday and the weekend. By the way, scattered thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with possibly some severe weather.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris