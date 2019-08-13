Much nicer weather

Good Tuesday morning folks! It’s another muggy start to the day but not unpleasant as the kids are going back to school. Overnight storms are clearing out and the wind is pretty calm. Thanks to the frontal boundary being south of the Panhandles, it won’t be quite as hot as the last several days have been. We’ll only heat up to the upper 80s and low 90s, and may even get a few pop-up storms in the afternoon, though we won’t see as much rain as yesterday. Another round of storms will be possible late this evening, with gusty winds and hail and some of those showers may linger into tomorrow morning.



Wednesday is looking pretty nice also, with spotty afternoon precipitation and highs around 90. Thursday starts our next warming trend, with temperatures coming up a few degrees but as we get closer to the weekend, the chance for rain starts to come down.



We’re back closer to 100 on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, so enjoy the brief cool-off.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin