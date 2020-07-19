Much more seasonal week ahead with rain chances

Weather

Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

96°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 96°
14 mph SSE
25%
Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
17 mph S
40%
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
15 mph SE
30%
Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
67°F Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
14 mph S
80%
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
mph
23%
Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
14 mph SE
50%
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Dalhart

91°F Few Clouds Feels like 91°
20 mph SSE
30%
Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
14 mph S
40%
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

94°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 94°
12 mph SE
28%
Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
15 mph S
40%
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

98°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 98°
13 mph S
22%
Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
15 mph SSE
20%
Waning Crescent

Good Sunday evening, we’re tracking yet another round of storms moving through the area that could possibly be severe, highs are in the upper 90’s. Tomorrow we’ll top out in the mid to upper 90’s with another chance of isolated storms in our evening hours with a few possibly being severe as well with winds being the primary threat, as well as hail up to the size of quarters. Wednesday we’ll top out in the low to mid 90’s with partly cloudy conditions and we’ll continue that trend into next weekend with the weekend being slightly warmer in the mid to upper 90’s. We’ll escape the triple digits for the next several days, which is great news! Have a great week!

