Good Sunday evening, we’re tracking yet another round of storms moving through the area that could possibly be severe, highs are in the upper 90’s. Tomorrow we’ll top out in the mid to upper 90’s with another chance of isolated storms in our evening hours with a few possibly being severe as well with winds being the primary threat, as well as hail up to the size of quarters. Wednesday we’ll top out in the low to mid 90’s with partly cloudy conditions and we’ll continue that trend into next weekend with the weekend being slightly warmer in the mid to upper 90’s. We’ll escape the triple digits for the next several days, which is great news! Have a great week!
Much more seasonal week ahead with rain chances
Amarillo96°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 96°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas93°F Clear Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 15 mph SE
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford97°F Clear Feels like 97°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart91°F Few Clouds Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 20 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton94°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa98°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 98°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent