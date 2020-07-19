Much more seasonal week ahead with rain chances

Good Sunday evening, we’re tracking yet another round of storms moving through the area that could possibly be severe, highs are in the upper 90’s. Tomorrow we’ll top out in the mid to upper 90’s with another chance of isolated storms in our evening hours with a few possibly being severe as well with winds being the primary threat, as well as hail up to the size of quarters. Wednesday we’ll top out in the low to mid 90’s with partly cloudy conditions and we’ll continue that trend into next weekend with the weekend being slightly warmer in the mid to upper 90’s. We’ll escape the triple digits for the next several days, which is great news! Have a great week!