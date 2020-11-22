Much cooler Sunday

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

39°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Sunday morning we’ll be starting in the upper 30’s and low 40’s as rain showers continue to move throughout our area and taper off towards our early morning hours. Cloudy conditions persist and we’ll have another chance for showers early Monday morning as well.

Monday we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies as temps warm up into the 60’s and that trend will continue throughout the week along with windy conditions. Another frontal boundary on Friday cools us down once again going into next weekend. Have a great weekend!