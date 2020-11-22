Much cooler Sunday

Amarillo

42°F Overcast Feels like 34°
16 mph N
96%
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
15 mph SSE
30%
First Quarter
Dumas

40°F Overcast Feels like 32°
15 mph N
97%
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
11 mph SSE
40%
First Quarter
Hereford

44°F Overcast Feels like 37°
13 mph NE
97%
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
10 mph SSE
40%
First Quarter
Dalhart

42°F Overcast Feels like 34°
17 mph N
85%
Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
14 mph SSE
30%
First Quarter
Perryton

41°F Overcast Feels like 33°
16 mph N
94%
Overcast. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
14 mph SSE
20%
First Quarter
Pampa

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
15 mph N
95%
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
14 mph SE
20%
First Quarter

Sunday morning we’ll be starting in the upper 30’s and low 40’s as rain showers continue to move throughout our area and taper off towards our early morning hours. Cloudy conditions persist and we’ll have another chance for showers early Monday morning as well.

Monday we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies as temps warm up into the 60’s and that trend will continue throughout the week along with windy conditions. Another frontal boundary on Friday cools us down once again going into next weekend. Have a great weekend!

