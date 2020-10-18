Sunday morning will be chilly as a cold front moves through increasing our winds out of the North putting a bit of a wind chill in the air to start off your day and temps will be in the 50’s and 60’s throughout the day so grab that sweater. Monday morning we will have close to, if not, freezing temps across the high plains before warming up to some seasonal highs in the 60’s and 70’s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny days with highs in the low to mid 90’s before breezy conditions return for Thursday ahead of the next cold front on Friday dropping us into the 60’s with partly cloudy conditions. Have a great week!
Much cooler Sunday up ahead
