Much cooler Sunday up ahead

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

42°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
25 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

44°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
28 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

43°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sunday morning will be chilly as a cold front moves through increasing our winds out of the North putting a bit of a wind chill in the air to start off your day and temps will be in the 50’s and 60’s throughout the day so grab that sweater. Monday morning we will have close to, if not, freezing temps across the high plains before warming up to some seasonal highs in the 60’s and 70’s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny days with highs in the low to mid 90’s before breezy conditions return for Thursday ahead of the next cold front on Friday dropping us into the 60’s with partly cloudy conditions. Have a great week!

