Much cooler start to our work week

Overcast

Amarillo

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 37F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 37F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

41°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 35F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
35°F A few clouds. Low near 35F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

38°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

41°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Sunday evening, we’ve had a much cooler day with overcast conditions across the panhandle for the most part. Highs have been struggling to get out of the 40’s as winds have been consistent. Winds will taper off in our evening hours going into tomorrow but a cold start with lows in the 30’s and overcast conditions continuing. Clouds clear out later in the day as highs begin to rise into the 70’s and low 80’s possibly. Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the 80’s and moderate winds throughout the day and partly cloudy conditions. Wednesday will be the same with highs in the low to mid 80’s making way for a much warmer day on Thursday with highs in the upper 80’s with breezy conditions throughout the day. A frontal boundary moves through for Friday dropping our temps into the 50’s with partly cloudy conditions. Next weekend will be more seasonal for both days. Have a great week!

