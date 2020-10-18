Good Sunday evening, we’ve had a much cooler day with overcast conditions across the panhandle for the most part. Highs have been struggling to get out of the 40’s as winds have been consistent. Winds will taper off in our evening hours going into tomorrow but a cold start with lows in the 30’s and overcast conditions continuing. Clouds clear out later in the day as highs begin to rise into the 70’s and low 80’s possibly. Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the 80’s and moderate winds throughout the day and partly cloudy conditions. Wednesday will be the same with highs in the low to mid 80’s making way for a much warmer day on Thursday with highs in the upper 80’s with breezy conditions throughout the day. A frontal boundary moves through for Friday dropping our temps into the 50’s with partly cloudy conditions. Next weekend will be more seasonal for both days. Have a great week!
Much cooler start to our work week
