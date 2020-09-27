Much cooler Monday ahead

Good Sunday evening, we’ve had a windy day due to a cold front pushing through the panhandles bringing in northerly winds ranging from 20-30 mph. Winds will vary going into our evening hours with a chance for light sprinkles to our northern counties in our late evening/overnight hours and tapering off to start the day for Monday morning. We’ll be dealing with partly cloudy conditions to start the day before clearing out to a completely sunny day to remain with highs only in the 60’s along with breezy conditions throughout the day. Tuesday we’ll warm up to seasonal temps in the 70’s with winds backing off significantly as well. Wednesday we’ll warm up into the upper 80’s before seeing another cool down from a cold front to start the beginning of October in the 70’s. Going into next weekend we’ll be hovering around the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Have a great week!

