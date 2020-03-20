1  of  2
City of Amarillo confirms two more positive COVID-19 cases City of Hereford: Confirmed COVID-19 case in Deaf Smith County

Much cooler for the first day of Spring

Overcast

Amarillo

32°F Overcast Feels like 18°
Wind
26 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

30°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F A few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

33°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
25 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Mainly clear. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

32°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
25 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

30°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

32°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello folks and good Friday morning. The wind has backed off in intensity from how strong it was yesterday but it’s still breezy out there. We’re much colder than we have been in the mornings this week after the latest front has moved through. You’ll want a jacket or coat before heading out, as we’re starting off with lows in the 20s and 30s, with wind chills in the teens for our northern counties. Thankfully, the wind eases up for the afternoon, as we slowly warm to the 40s and 50s.

Clouds blanket the High Plains tomorrow before a few minor rain showers head this way Saturday night. Tomorrow looks to continue the cool conditions.

Sunday’s temperatures will be more pleasant as we get near 70 again, and the warming trend continues into next week.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

