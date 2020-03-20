Much cooler for the first day of Spring

Hello folks and good Friday morning. The wind has backed off in intensity from how strong it was yesterday but it’s still breezy out there. We’re much colder than we have been in the mornings this week after the latest front has moved through. You’ll want a jacket or coat before heading out, as we’re starting off with lows in the 20s and 30s, with wind chills in the teens for our northern counties. Thankfully, the wind eases up for the afternoon, as we slowly warm to the 40s and 50s.



Clouds blanket the High Plains tomorrow before a few minor rain showers head this way Saturday night. Tomorrow looks to continue the cool conditions.



Sunday’s temperatures will be more pleasant as we get near 70 again, and the warming trend continues into next week.



Have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin