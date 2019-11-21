Much colder with PM rain and snow

Clear

Amarillo

33°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity 89%
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
30°F Rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Dumas

Dumas

34°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity 87%
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
28°F Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Hereford

Hereford

36°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 26°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity 90%
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
31°F Rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Dalhart

Dalhart

36°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity 79%
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
27°F Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

34°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity 85%
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
28°F Rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Pampa

Pampa

36°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity 87%
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
31°F Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. The nice weather we’ve had this week is over until the weekend. A cold front has arrived and after lows in the 30s, we’ll be limited to day time temperatures in the 40s with breezy winds. The next round of precipitation will be a mixed bag of rain and snow starting late this afternoon, coming in from New Mexico. Snow is most likely over the northern Texas Panhandle, the Oklahoma Panhandle, and northeast New Mexico. The event will be ongoing tomorrow morning but everything clears out after 12 pm. Slow down while driving tonight and Friday morning because of slick roads. All in all, it looks like accumulations will be in the 1 to 3 inch range.

Tomorrow, we’ll heat up to the 30s and 40s under a mostly cloudy sky after precipitation has moved out.

Conditions improve quite a bit for the weekend with more sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.

Stay warm and have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

