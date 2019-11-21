Much colder with PM rain and snow

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. The nice weather we’ve had this week is over until the weekend. A cold front has arrived and after lows in the 30s, we’ll be limited to day time temperatures in the 40s with breezy winds. The next round of precipitation will be a mixed bag of rain and snow starting late this afternoon, coming in from New Mexico. Snow is most likely over the northern Texas Panhandle, the Oklahoma Panhandle, and northeast New Mexico. The event will be ongoing tomorrow morning but everything clears out after 12 pm. Slow down while driving tonight and Friday morning because of slick roads. All in all, it looks like accumulations will be in the 1 to 3 inch range.



Tomorrow, we’ll heat up to the 30s and 40s under a mostly cloudy sky after precipitation has moved out.



Conditions improve quite a bit for the weekend with more sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.



Stay warm and have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin