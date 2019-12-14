Much colder Sunday ahead, and the chance for snow

Hello friends and good Saturday evening. Hopefully, you were able to enjoy the sunshine because tomorrow’s sky will be blanketed with clouds. We’ll start out Sunday with lows in the 20s and 30s and conditions won’t improve much as the day goes on. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the 30s and low 40s behind the cold front, while a few folks to the southwest may reach the 50s. By the evening, a round of light snow looks to move over the northern Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma Panhandle, southwest Kansas, and far northeastern New Mexico, ending early Monday morning. As of right now, it looks like accumulations will be low, generally less than an inch, though a few isolated spots could see slightly higher amounts.

Monday starts off with temperatures in the teens and low 20s but we’ll warm up to the 30s and 40s again, just with stronger winds as the clouds start to break up.

Thankfully, the weather gets calm for Tuesday as the sky clears out, and the rest of next week will be above average.

Have a great night!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

