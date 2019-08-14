Good Wednesday morning. Thunderstorms continue on from the overnight hours but are weakening. The rain is moving southeast and many locations will see the wet weather on the commute to work and school. These showers will be thinning out close to midday, and then it’ll be another humid day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Isolated storms will be possible in the late afternoon hours for Thursday and Friday and a few on Saturday as well, before we get a few dry days going into next week.
We’ll top out close to 100 again from Saturday on to Monday.
Enjoy the rain if you get it and have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Morning storms, mild and humid afternoon
