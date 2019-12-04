More wind, more clouds, and cooler

Clear

Amarillo

41°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

34°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

40°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

31°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Perryton

36°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

41°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Hello friends and good Wednesday morning. The sky will be filling with clouds as the day progresses and we’ll be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, so an extra layer will be warranted. The breezy winds help to bring a chill also, coming in at 15 to 25 mph for the afternoon. We may even get a sprinkle or two from the clouds.

Tomorrow, the rain chance comes up slightly, with a few passing showers looking more probable as the wind turns in from the north, getting about as strong as what we’ll have today. Day time highs drop a few degrees for Thursday but even colder air will take over Friday, with readings in the 40s and 50s. Thankfully, at that point, we’ll have much calmer conditions.

Stronger winds take over for the weekend but we’ll get the bonus of highs near 70 and sunny skies.

Make it a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

