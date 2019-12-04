More wind, more clouds, and cooler

Hello friends and good Wednesday morning. The sky will be filling with clouds as the day progresses and we’ll be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, so an extra layer will be warranted. The breezy winds help to bring a chill also, coming in at 15 to 25 mph for the afternoon. We may even get a sprinkle or two from the clouds.



Tomorrow, the rain chance comes up slightly, with a few passing showers looking more probable as the wind turns in from the north, getting about as strong as what we’ll have today. Day time highs drop a few degrees for Thursday but even colder air will take over Friday, with readings in the 40s and 50s. Thankfully, at that point, we’ll have much calmer conditions.



Stronger winds take over for the weekend but we’ll get the bonus of highs near 70 and sunny skies.



Make it a great Wednesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin