Good morning folks. Another above average November day is ahead, just with stronger winds and it will be even warmer this afternoon. From a chilly start, we’ll heat up to temperatures in the 60s by noon and we can expect highs in the 70s under a sunny sky. The wind picks up from the south at 15 to 25 mph from midday on. Of course, we’ve been dry, so avoid outdoor burning.
The wind will be stronger for Wednesday and Thursday as we get closer to the low 80s. Friday keeps the warmth around with slightly calmer conditions.
The next upper-level disturbance will try to kick off a few rain showers in our eastern counties Saturday but then Sunday looks dry and much cooler.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
More warm weather and wind
Amarillo39°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas35°F Clear Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford30°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart30°F Clear Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton33°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa37°F Clear Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
