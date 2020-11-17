More warm weather and wind

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

35°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

30°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

33°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good morning folks. Another above average November day is ahead, just with stronger winds and it will be even warmer this afternoon. From a chilly start, we’ll heat up to temperatures in the 60s by noon and we can expect highs in the 70s under a sunny sky. The wind picks up from the south at 15 to 25 mph from midday on. Of course, we’ve been dry, so avoid outdoor burning.

The wind will be stronger for Wednesday and Thursday as we get closer to the low 80s. Friday keeps the warmth around with slightly calmer conditions.

The next upper-level disturbance will try to kick off a few rain showers in our eastern counties Saturday but then Sunday looks dry and much cooler.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

