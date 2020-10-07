More unseasonably warm weather continues

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

50°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Wednesday morning, we’ll be warming up to near record heat today and possibly breaking a few records across the panhandle with hazy conditions possible throughout the day, temps soaring into the low 90’s as we remain high pressure dominate. Thursday we’ll top out in the low 90’s once more with sunny conditions and the same goes for Friday/Saturday. Conditions finally start to change on Sunday with breezy conditions and hitting our daytime highs in our early afternoon hours as an upper level low system, along with a cold front and a deep trough move in towards early Monday dropping our temps into the 60’s with windy conditions as well. Cloud cover will be apparent for Monday and Sunday. Tuesday sunny conditions return with temps in the low to mid 70’s. Have a great week!

