Good Wednesday morning, we’ll be warming up to near record heat today and possibly breaking a few records across the panhandle with hazy conditions possible throughout the day, temps soaring into the low 90’s as we remain high pressure dominate. Thursday we’ll top out in the low 90’s once more with sunny conditions and the same goes for Friday/Saturday. Conditions finally start to change on Sunday with breezy conditions and hitting our daytime highs in our early afternoon hours as an upper level low system, along with a cold front and a deep trough move in towards early Monday dropping our temps into the 60’s with windy conditions as well. Cloud cover will be apparent for Monday and Sunday. Tuesday sunny conditions return with temps in the low to mid 70’s. Have a great week!
More unseasonably warm weather continues
