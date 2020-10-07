More unseasonably warm weather continues

Tropical Storm Delta is now forecast to make landfall as a hurricane, which would make it the record setting tenth United States land-falling tropical cyclone in a single hurricane season. Right now, the record is held by 1916, when nine tropical cyclones made landfall. This is shaping up to be the most land-falling tropical cyclones during a single season in over one hundred years.

The National Hurricane Center did not start presenting a list of names for these storms until 1953. If all names are used up, then the Greek alphabet kicks in. 2020's hurricane season has produced twenty-six tropical depressions, twenty-five of which have become tropical storms. In addition, there have been eight hurricanes, two of which became major hurricanes.