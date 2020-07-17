More triple-digit heat going into the weekend

Happy Friday friends! It’s a mild start to the day but warmer than yesterday morning. We can look for more sunshine early on and another day of triple-digit heat but not quite as bad as what we had at the week’s beginning. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible in New Mexico but most of us will miss out on rain again.



Saturday is shaping up pretty much the same with many locations at or sightly over 100 and a few storms to the west are not out of the question.



Rain chances come up for more of the area on Sunday, especially in the evening hours, as temperatures start to back off to the upper 90s.



A slow cooling trend takes over through the middle of next week.



Have a wonderful weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin