More summertime storms and heat

Clear

Amarillo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
64°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
66°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
68°F Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
68°F Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. We’re waking up to gulf moisture here on the High Plains and it’ll stick around into the afternoon when we will see the next round of thunderstorms begin. Under a partly cloudy sky, we’ll heat up to temperatures in the 90s, a few degrees warmer than yesterday while the wind stays breezy. We can expect storms to develop near the dryline, mainly for our western counties before they move east. Lightning is always a concern with storms, and the potential for it to cause grass fires as well. Small hail could be seen along with gusty winds.

Thursday, storms will pop up in the eastern Texas Panhandle as a frontal boundary moves in but the best moisture will be in that part of the area instead. Temperatures back off a few degrees tomorrow afternoon.

Friday brings another round of storms with highs around 90 and a slightly better chance at severe weather but our rain chances drop off going into Father’s Day weekend.

Have a wonderful Wednesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

