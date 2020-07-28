More summer rain on the way

Good Tuesday morning folks. Last night’s showers continue on, especially for our southern counties, and they’ll be slow to die out, finally ending near noon. The front is still hanging out over the Texas Panhandle and we’ll see another round of thundershowers after 2 pm, with most of the rain occurring in the evening. Watch out for ponding of water on roads and go around flooded areas. Temperatures rise to the 80s and 90s again with mild winds, except for stronger gusts from storms. Showers linger on into Wednesday morning.



Rain will be on a more isolated basis tomorrow afternoon with a few storms possible as we heat up to the 90s. We’ll have a few more chances at showers Thursday and Friday before drier weather takes over this weekend.



Have a great day and enjoy the rain!



Meteorologist Chris Martin