More summer rain on the way

Weather

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Tuesday morning folks. Last night’s showers continue on, especially for our southern counties, and they’ll be slow to die out, finally ending near noon. The front is still hanging out over the Texas Panhandle and we’ll see another round of thundershowers after 2 pm, with most of the rain occurring in the evening. Watch out for ponding of water on roads and go around flooded areas. Temperatures rise to the 80s and 90s again with mild winds, except for stronger gusts from storms. Showers linger on into Wednesday morning.

Rain will be on a more isolated basis tomorrow afternoon with a few storms possible as we heat up to the 90s. We’ll have a few more chances at showers Thursday and Friday before drier weather takes over this weekend.

Have a great day and enjoy the rain!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

