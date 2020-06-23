More storms from the west today and less heat

Good Tuesday morning folks. We’re waking up to humid conditions after last night’s widespread rain and storms, and clouds will linger past sunrise again. Today’s temperatures will be even cooler than yesterday’s as we only heat up to the mid 80s here in town and very few spots will get to 90. Another round of northwest-flow storms is ahead of us, popping up after 3 pm in New Mexico, and mainly affecting the western half of the area, with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, hail up to the size of quarters, and 60 mph wind gusts. The tornado threat is once more extremely low.



Wednesday puts us on a warming trend as highs get just a little higher and we’ll see fewer storms on the High Plains.



Thursday and Friday, we’ll heat up to the 90s with evening storms possible and then the weekend is looking breezy with precipitation again on Saturday.



Enjoy your Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin