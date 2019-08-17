More storms and heat on the way

Weather

Fair

Amarillo

98°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

96°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
64°F Mostly Clear
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

95°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Dalhart

103°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 97°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
61°F Mostly Clear
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

102°F Fair Feels like 99°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

100°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Evening!

After a hot and sunny Saturday afternoon, we’re going to see some storms begin to develop and push through portions of the central and eastern Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. Those storms will continue to march east throughout the overnight hours and by Sunday morning we should be seeing just some spotty lingering clouds.

Tonight storms do have the potential to be severe at times, producing strong damaging wind gusts and large hail. Please remain indoors if a storm is near your location.

Sunday we’ll see another hot afternoon and some more chances for storms across our southeastern counties.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

