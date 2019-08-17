More storms and heat on the way

Good Evening!

After a hot and sunny Saturday afternoon, we’re going to see some storms begin to develop and push through portions of the central and eastern Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. Those storms will continue to march east throughout the overnight hours and by Sunday morning we should be seeing just some spotty lingering clouds.

Tonight storms do have the potential to be severe at times, producing strong damaging wind gusts and large hail. Please remain indoors if a storm is near your location.

Sunday we’ll see another hot afternoon and some more chances for storms across our southeastern counties.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy